EA: Certain Upcoming Current-Gen Games Can be Upgraded For Free on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Certain upcoming EA titles for the PS4 and Xbox One will be upgradable for free on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We already knew that Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Smart Delivery feature will allow certain upcoming Xbox Game Studios titles to be upgraded to the Xbox Series X version without having players make an additional purchase. Several third-party publishers have confirmed that their upcoming games will also make use of this new feature, including CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 and the recently announced Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from Ubisoft.

New Sekiro FFVII Remake Mods Introduce Tifa, Sephiroth and Aerith to FromSoftware’s Brutal Title

Smart Delivery: This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that – whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X – you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on. We’re making the commitment to use Smart Delivery on all our exclusive Xbox Game Studios titles, including Halo Infinite, ensuring you only have to purchase a title once in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console they choose to play on. This technology is available for all developers and publishers, and they can choose to use it for titles that will be released on Xbox One first and come to the Xbox Series X later.

As confirmed in the company’s most recent earnings call with investors, publisher EA will also be offering free next-gen upgrades for some of its upcoming current-gen titles. More interestingly, however, is that the publisher talked about consoles in plural, basically confirming that, like Microsoft, Sony will also allow PS4 players to upgrade certain titles from both first-party and third-party publishers for free to the PS5 version.

“Note that this year the phasing includes the effect of revenue recognition from the games we are launching for the current generation of consoles that can also be upgraded free for the next generation”, EA’s Blake Jorgensen said during the call.

Whereas Microsoft has confirmed such a feature, Sony has yet to officially reveal it.

As always, we will keep you updated as soon as more info comes in on the next-gen consoles.