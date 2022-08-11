Menu
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Gets Two New Character-Focused Trailers

Francesco De Meo
Aug 11, 2022
Star Ocean: The Divine Force

New Star Ocean: The Divine Force character trailers have been shared online today, showing two of the game's main characters.

The new trailers, which can be watched below, focus on Albaird Bergholm, Laeticia's childhood friend who now serves her as a knight of the Kingdom of Aucerius and Elena, Raymond's first mate.

Albaird is a childhood friend of Laeticia’s, he now serves her as a knight of the Kingdom of Aucerius. He excels at semiomancy and the wielding of chakram. His strong sense of loyalty to Laeticia means he is never far from her side. Albaird’s left arm is covered down to his fingertips, and he occasionally gestures as if to protect it.

 

Elena is a crew member of the merchant vessel Ydas and Raymond’s first mate. She manages the operation of just about the entirety of the ship, and her vast knowledge and cool demeanor have earned her the complete trust of Raymond and the crew. Elena is constantly surprised by Raymond’s proclivity for recklessness, but all the same she holds a high opinion of his leadership qualities.

 

Today's Star Ocean: The Divine Force trailers are a little light on gameplay, but Square Enix and tri-Ace provided an in-depth gameplay look late last month with the Second Mission Report, which focused on the D.U.M.A. machine.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force launches on October 27th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. You can learn more about the game with the overview below:

[Move and explore freely in three dimensions: everything you see can be explored!]
You can move in three dimensions whilst flying around the largest environment ever.
Whether you’re flying around and exploring rockfaces and roofs of buildings in the city, or leaping off cliffs to seamlessly enter battles, you’ll have more freedom in terms of both adventuring and battling.

[The Fastest and Strongest Action of any in the Series.]
While the game will give you space to play as you please, the scope of its battles has also evolved.
Characters can subdue a large number of enemies with super high-speed movement attacks, special abilities where you can vanish for a brief moment from right in front of your enemies’ eyes, and a skill which could kill in one hit!

