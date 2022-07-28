Star Ocean: The Divine Force Gets Second Mission Report Video

Today, Square Enix has released a new Mission Report video dedicated to Star Ocean: The Divine Force, the JRPG due to release on October 27th for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

The video is mainly focused on explaining the lore and functionality of the so-called D.U.M.A. machine.

In the far reaches of space, after its destruction by a Pangalactic Federation battleship, the Ydas jettisons an escape pod carrying D.U.M.A. as its cargo.

D.U.M.A. is an unusual creation imbued with superior intelligence and self-cognizance. Though it appears to be a robotic machine, it refers to itself as a life form. D.U.M.A. joins Raymond and company on their journey despite its less than clear intentions.

D.U.M.A. imparts extraordinary abilities to each member of the travel party. A defining feature of D.U.M.A.'s hardware is access to VA or Vanguard Assault, which allows for a wide range of abilities and utility. For instance, the ability to take flight. Using D.U.M.A., players can glide quickly through the air with full range of motion both out in the wild or while in town. It can even be worked into combos. In addition, the world around you holds a veritable treasure trove of hidden items. Chief among these are gems, mysterious crystals that house the power to boost D.U.M.A.'s abilities.

Finding and collecting these gems will be a great help on your journey in Star Ocean: The Divine Force. The D.U.M.A. also has the ability to scan for treasure chests and interactable objects while out in the world. Combing an area for rare items can be a daunting task, but D.U.M.A.'s Field Scan makes hunting down riches a snap. During combat, D.U.M.A. can be used to employ a diverse range of powerful attacks. First, there's VA attacks. Hold down the applicable button to levitate high in the air then release it to come crashing down on your enemies at high speed. Use this ability to push enemies back or inflict heavy damage.

VA actions in Star Ocean: The Divine Force may manifest in different ways depending on the character using them. Discover each character's unique abilities and use them to your advantage in battle.