STALKER 2 Xbox Modding Being Considered, Game Will Have a “Huge” Number of Endings

Despite being in development for over a decade in one form or another and being slated for a 2021 release, we still don’t have many details on STALKER 2. We know the game is being developed using Unreal Engine, features a new lead character, and will expand the original’s approach to open-world gameplay, which we’ve been teased via a few snippets of “in-engine” footage (as opposed to real gameplay). Beyond that, the game is still largely a mystery.

Well, during a recent episode of the Russian-language “Not Brought In” podcast, GSC Game World PR manager Zakhar Bocharov provided a few more details (thanks to Gamingsym for the translation). On the subject of the game’s open world, expect it’s “A-Life” simulation system to be “more meticulous and more detailed” than ever. NPCs, enemies, and wildlife will interact with each other even when you’re not there, and you may stumble upon unexpected events, such as animals fighting for territory. As for the game’s campaign, expect a “non-linear storyline with a huge number of branches and different endings.”

STALKER 2 Features a New Main Character, Development is “Progressing Smoothly”

Of course, modding has always been a subject of much importance to STALKER fans, and GSC Game World are working to include mod support right from the get-go with STALKER 2. They’re even looking into supporting mods on Xbox Series X.

Haven’t been keeping up with STALKER 2? Here’s the game’s official description:

The award-winning PC franchise loved by millions of players is making a true next-gen console debut with STALKER 2. Experience a unique blend of first-person shooter, immersive sim and horror. The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone is a unique, dangerous and ever-changing environment. It promises a lot — the artifacts of unbelievable value can be yours if you dare to claim them. The price you may pay, on the other hand, is no less than your own life. One of the biggest open-worlds to date, filled with radiation, mutants and anomalies, is yours to explore. All the choices across the way not only define your own epic story, but influence the future itself. Be mindful about what you see, do and plan, as you will have to find your way through the Zone or be forever lost to it.

STALKER 2 is slated to launch sometime in 2021 on PC and Xbox Series X.