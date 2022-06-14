STALKER 2 Opening Cinematic Revealed, GSC Devs Share Their Difficult War Experiences

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl has officially been delayed to 2023, but during today’s Xbox Games Showcase Extended, developer GSC Game World did give fans something new to chew on, revealing part of the game’s opening cinematic. We see an unknown figure making their way through the irradiated Zone before coming upon an anomaly, which definitely looks a lot more dangerous than the ones we encountered in the first game. It’s all rather moody and oppressive, just like a STALKER game ought to be. You can check out the footage for yourself, below.

STALKER 2 Development Has Resumed After “Shifting to the Sidelines” Due to Russian Invasion

Perhaps more importantly, GSC Game World has also provided an updated on the state of the STALKER 2 development team following Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine. There were rumors GSC Game World was looking to relocate a portion of its team from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to Prague, and the update seems to confirm many of them have moved. That said, not everyone on the team was able or willing to leave their homes. The video update shows GSC devs continuing to work on STALKER 2 under the threat of air raids, creating makeshift offices in bathrooms and cramped hallways. Some have also joined the fight, volunteering to help civilians or enlisting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It’s an often-moving video, and you can’t help but admire GSC for continuing to work on their passion project under the most trying of circumstances. You can watch the GSC Game World developer update below (warning, some imagery may be disturbing).

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2023.

We here at Wccftech hope for a peaceful resolution to the conflict and the safety of all Ukrainian citizens. If you wish to donate to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, head to this page.