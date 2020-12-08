Spyro 4 Teased In Crash 4: It’s About Time Art Book Concept Art
The next entry in the Spyro series has been teased in new concept art included in the Crash 4: It's About Time art book.
The concept art, shared online by Spyro Universe, clearly shows a reference to the platform game series. With Spyro 4 appearing below the reference, there's little doubt that this is a tease for the next entry in the series.
A new entry in the Spyro series has been rumored to be in development for a while. Back in March, we heard from a reliable leaker, that a new game, and not a remaster, is currently in the works. With The Game Awards being right behind the corner, it wouldn't be surprising to see the fourth entry in the series among the new games that will be announced during the show.
The latest entry in the series is the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Including the first three entries in the series, this collection is among the best remasters ever made, despite some issues here and there.
The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is the best way players have to experience the first three entries in the Spyro the Dragon series. The remasters are extremely faithful to the originals, with a couple of additions and smoother controls that make all three games a joy to play. Sadly, some technical issues prevent the Trilogy from being the best remaster ever released, but it's definitely close to it.
