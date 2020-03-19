New Spyro the Dragon Game Is In Development – Rumor

Spyro the Dragon made his glorious comeback with the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and it seems like the character will appear once again in a brand new game.

TheGamingRevolution, who is mostly known as a Call of Duty series leaker, revealed that a new Spyro the Dragon game is in development.

A new Spyro game is in the works. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) March 18, 2020

Sadly, not much else has been added on the matter, but the fact that the game has been called "new" hints at the fact that it is not going to be another remaster, but a brand new title.

While TheGamingRevolution proved to be reliable in the past, we still have to take this reveal with a grain of salt until an official confirmation comes in.

The latest entry in the Spyro the Dragon series is the already mentioned Spyro Reignited Trilogy, which is one of the best remasters released in recent years.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is the best way players have to experience the first three entries in the Spyro the Dragon series. The remasters are extremely faithful to the originals, with a couple of additions and smoother controls that make all three games a joy to play. Sadly, some technical issues prevent the Trilogy from being the best remaster ever released, but it's definitely close to it.