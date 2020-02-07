Activision Is Planning to Reveal Several Remasters in 2020, According to CEO

Activision is planning to announce several remasters and re-imagining before the end of the year.

Speaking during the company's Q4 2019 financial results call, CEO Bobby Kotick confirmed that several remasters are going to be announced this year. Additionally, the company also seems to be working on re-imagining of known IPs.

Stay tuned for some future announcements, but beyond pure remasters there are a lot of opportunities now to innovate and think about totally new content within these IPs.

As for what IPs will get the remaster or re-imagining treatment, Bobby Kotick did not say. The company owns a lot of different IPs, so it will be very interesting to see which ones will be picked.

Activision has released some of the best remasters in recent times, such as the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. The latter, in particular, is extremely faithful to the original games, allowing players to experience the first three entries in the series with vastly improved visuals and some light gameplay tweaks that make the games better than ever.

The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is the best way players have to experience the first three entries in the Spyro the Dragon series. The remasters are extremely faithful to the originals, with a couple of additions and smoother controls that make all three games a joy to play. Sadly, some technical issues prevent the Trilogy from being the best remaster ever released, but it's definitely close to it.

The latest remaster released by Activision is Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, which is a good remaster, but not as good as the others released by the publisher in recent times.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled doesn’t break any new ground, but the 20-year-old game at the heart of the package holds up well and Beenox has done a commendable job of updating it for the 21st century. Unfortunately, most of the extras that have been added, including Crash Nitro Kart tracks and the usual pile of unlockable cosmetics, aren’t terribly inspired, making Nitro-Fueled feel less essential than other recent Activision remakes. Hardcore CTR fans and those looking for a surprisingly-stiff challenge should give Nitro-Fueled a shot, but others might find it runs out of gas surprisingly quick.