Splatoon 3 Gets New Trailer and Summer Launch Window

Yesterday's Nintendo Direct included lots of unexpected announcements such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, and Nintendo Switch Sports, but Splatoon 3 fans also got a new trailer and a release window.

The third entry in the third-person shooter franchise was originally announced about a year ago. Now, fans know it's scheduled to debut this Summer on Nintendo Switch.

The new trailer is focused on the 'next wave' of Salmon Run, the co-op mode of Splatoon 3.