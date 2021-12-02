New Spider-Man PS5 vs Marvel’s Avengers Comparison Shows the Superiority of Insomniac’s Spider-Man

Your favorite web-slinger is now also available on PlayStation in Marvel’s Avengers, but how does this Spidey compare to Peter Parker in Insomniac’s Spider-Man installment on PS5?

Spider-Man is exclusive for PlayStation players in Marvel’s Avengers, but as most of you will know, we already have an excellent embodiment of Spidey in Insomniac’s 2018 hit title. The game received a remaster on Sony’s next-gen console last year, complete with visual improvements from new assets, refined lighting, and Ray Tracing. So with Spider-Man now also available in the more recent Marvel’s Avengers, it will be interesting to see how Spidey looks in both games.

Well, YouTube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits” did just that in a new comparison video, comparing Spidey in both games running on PS5. Don't get us wrong, Spidey looks quite good in Marvel's Avengers, but based on this comparison video, it’s safe to say that Spider-Man in Insomniac’s hit game is superior to Crystal Dynamics’ version of our favorite action hero.

Check out the new comparison down below and judge for yourself:

Spider-Man is available now globally for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Of course, PS5 players should pick up last year’s remastered version.

This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met or ever seen before. In Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, we meet an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of Marvel’s New York rests upon his shoulders. Discover the complete web-slinging story with the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. This unmissable bundle includes a voucher code for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – the complete award-winning game, including all three DLC chapters in the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps adventure – remastered and enhanced for the PS5 console.

This week’s update for Marvel’s Avengers added Spider-Man to the game for PlayStation players.