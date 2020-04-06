Spider-Man Joining PlayStation Now This Month According to a Leaked Ad

Back in October of last year Sony made some pretty big changes to their PlayStation Now service, slashing prices and adding a rotating selection of “blockbuster” titles to their lineup, including Horizon Zero Dawn, Control, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and now it seems Sony is about to add their biggest exclusive of the past generation. According to a user on ResetEra, the following ad recently popped up on the mobile version of the French site JeuxVideo…

For those who don’t have their reading glasses with them, it appears as if Marvel’s Spider-Man, Just Cause 4, and The Golf Club 2019 will be joining the PS Now lineup. This hasn’t been confirmed by Sony just yet, so take it with a grain of salt for now, but apparently “continue gaming on PS Now” have already popped up on the European PlayStation Store listing for Spider-Man and the other two games. So yeah, this is pretty close to a sure thing at this point.

Haven’t played Marvel’s Spider-Man yet? It’s definitely worth a shot, as Wccftech’s Kai Powell laid out in his mostly positive review…

Marvel’s Spider-Man does so many things right and swings its way towards greatness, but it doesn’t entirely nail the superhero landing. A few holes in the spider-web of deceit and villainy are visible if you focus too much on the story. If you look beyond that and focusing on the web-slinging and combat, Insomniac has created what is certainly one of the best superhero games to date. Insomniac has found a way to weave together the human side of Peter Parker with combat and web-slinging to create a web of intrigue that any PlayStation 4-owning superhero fan should play.

PS Now blockbuster titles are usually available for three months, so a number of previously released titles are still available – you can check out the current lineup here.