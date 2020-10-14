Spider-Man: Miles Morales Footage Shows Ray Tracing, a Boss Fight, and…Spider-Cat?

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is this month’s Game Informer cover game, and yesterday we brought you a variety of interesting details from their big preview. Well, now the GI folks have unleashed a series of gameplay videos, showing Miles and Peter Parker teaming up, a boss fight against Rhino, and your new feline sidekick. No, really.

First up, a cutscene featuring some fun interaction between Miles Morales and Peter Parker as they track a supervillain that’s being transported in a very unsafe way.

Turns out that villain was Rhino, who Miles has to take on himself. We also see some hints of Miles’ less-refined webslinging style in this video.

Finally, a slightly longer video, which provides a taste of the new level of detail Insomniac has introduced to Harlem and other parts of New York. It definitely seems like we’re seeing “Fidelity Mode” in action, as there are tons of ray-traced reflections visible in all the game’s windows. But the most important thing is we get a first look at “Spider-Cat,” a mask-wearing bodega feline with its own mask that can pop out and scratch the baddies for you. Check it out for yourself, below.

Good to see Insomniac is keeping things grounded and gritty. For those who didn’t read yesterday’s article, the PS5 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales will give players two visual options -- Performance Mode will offer dynamic upscaled 4K visuals and 60fps, at the cost of some fancy effects including ray tracing (screen-space reflections are used instead) while Fidelity Mode will offer true 4K, 30fps, and ray tracing.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on PS4 and PS5 on November 12 in North America and Australia. The PS5 version will be available won’t be available until November 19 in Europe, as that’s when the console launches there. Those who buy on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version for free.