Spark is one of the best email apps available for iOS and Android. It has received a major new redesign today with a dark mode, customizable email actions, avatars and more.

The new design is much modern and cleaner looking than the older one. It also supports the native dark modes in iOS 13, iPadOS 13 and Android 10. Despite the design change, the app still looks familiar when using, and also has the same blazing-fast email sync and loading performance as before. The app's interface might be too white for some users, as the blue accents are gone for good, but this is where the new dark mode helps.

Readdle has done a great job in implementing the dark mode. It not only darkens Spark's interface, it also turns the emails dark so that you don't have to them with light backgrounds on your screen. Spark also offers a dark color and a black color for dark mode for iOS. The black color is similar to Apple's own app colors, and takes full advantage of OLED devices to provide the best battery life. For Android, Spark offers classic, light and dark themes.

Spark also allows users to customize the toolbar with up to 6 actions. Users can choose to show the actions that they use the most. For example, you can configure it to show move, archive, forward and delete buttons, if it suits your workflow.

Spark also supports new iPadOS 13 features like multiple windows now, which means that you can open multiple windows of the app and work in a side-by-side view, or pair them with other apps. Spark also works well in slide-over view, with support for drag and drop. The new copy, paste and undo gestures are also supported in the app update. For iPad and Spark users, these are really good upgrades.

Spark also allows users to enable avatars in the email list view. The avatars are fetched from various services to show images for notification emails too. User avatars are pulled from the contacts app and Gravatar.

With these new features, Spark further solidifies its place as one of the best email apps on any platform. Readdle has not yet announced when Spark for Mac will receive these updates.

The update is available for free for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, from App Store and Google Play Store.