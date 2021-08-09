Space Punks Giveaway – We’ve Got 700 Codes for This Sci-Fi Isometric Action RPG!

You may have read about Space Punks in our previous interview with a few members of the development team. Made by Flying Wild Hog (Shadow Warrior) and published by Jagex (RuneScape), it's an isometric Sci-Fi action RPG with cooperative elements that launched last month in early access phase via the Epic Games Store, with the goal to improve the game over time thanks to the player's feedback.

Ordinarily, you'd be required to purchase one of the Founder's Packs to get into the early access, but we've partnered with Jagex to give away 700 codes that'll let you in right away.

The keys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Just complete the actions mentioned in the Gleam box below and get your code; then, redeem it on the Epic Games Store app or website.

Space Punks Giveaway