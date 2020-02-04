Soulslike Dark Sci-Fi Action RPG Hellpoint Is Coming Out on April 16th

Hellpoint, the Soulslike action RPG set in a 'dark Sci-Fi' setting and developed by indie studio Cradle Games, now has a final release date. The game, which was originally supposed to release in early 2019, will be available on April 16th for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.

Funded on Kickstarter in May 2017, it will be published by tinyBuild. Take a look at the launch date announcement trailer below.

Hellpoint is a dark and challenging action RPG set in a heavily atmospheric sci-fi universe where the line between science and occultism is blurred. Once a pinnacle of human achievement, the Irid Novo space station has fallen. Its ruins are now overrun by cruel interdimensional entities acting as puppets of the malevolent Cosmic Gods. You have been created by the Author, organically printed on Irid Novo and sent on a mission to find out the unholy series of events that led to the catastrophic incident known as the Merge. Irid Novo is a massive interconnected world full of mysteries, hidden passages and secrets within secrets - all for you to explore in any order you like. More dread and shivers awaits you as you travel deeper into the darkest corner of this forsaken colony.

Dozens of melee and ranged weapons and armor pieces to suit your playstyle. Every weapon has unique special abilities that unlock the more you fight with them.

A fascinating new sci fi universe reminiscent of classic sci-fi movies, set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm and complete with a deep lore and goosebump inducing soundtrack.

In Hellpoint, the space station orbits in real time around an ominous black hole that triggers various dynamic events such as boss appearances, horde assaults as well as modified enemy stats and positions.

If you are struggling, ask a friend to press Start to join in a couch coop session, or call for assistance online. The entire game can be completed uninterrupted in coop. The loot is shared, and the experience of local player two is saved and not watered down.