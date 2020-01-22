Sony Xperia 2 Could Debut at MWC 2020 With 4K OLED, 5G, & More

It’s no secret that Sony’s smartphone sales have been disappointing for some time and the company is undoubtedly in severe need of a breakout flagship that can put the mobile wing on the road of recovery. If a new report from the Chinese publication MyDrivers is anything to go buy, the Japanese multinational conglomerate’s upcoming premium device that may or may not be called the Xperia 2, can prove to be that phone.

Sony Could Debut the Xperia 2 at the 2020 MWC Trade Show - 8K Video Recording Support Also Rumored

The publication claims that the Sony Xperia 1’s 4K HDR OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 will be inherited by the upcoming flagship, but it will have a slightly larger 6.6-inch panel. The phone will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will be mated with the Snapdragon X55 modem for 5G connectivity. This will make the Xperia 2, or whatever Sony ends up calling its next premium phone, world’s first 5G phone with a 4K display.

Additionally, the phone will also have the distinction of being the Japanese giant’s first handset to support the next generation of cellular connectivity. The report also claims that the Xperia 2 will feature a quad-camera system with a 48MP or 64MP primary sensor, two 12MP cameras, and a Time-of-Flight unit. Rumor has it that the phone will support 8K video shooting. If that wasn’t enough, fast-charging and IP68 protection are also said to be part of the feature set.

As far as the price of the Sony Xperia 2 is concerned, this is where we were caught off-guard. It’s rumored to cost around $870, which isn’t all that cheap mind you, with phone makers, stamping 4-figure asking prices on their premium offerings, this looks to be a much better deal. Sony has already confirmed that it will hold a press conference during MWC Barcelona next month, and we hope it markets the Xperia 2 to take away the spotlight from its rivals.

Source: MyDrivers