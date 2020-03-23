Sony Updates Official PS5 Website and Reiterates Holiday 2020 Launch; “PlayStation 5 is Coming”

Following last week’s deep-dive from PlayStation lead architect Mark Cerny, Sony has updated the official PS5 website and has reconfirmed a Holiday 2020 launch.

Sony updated the official website a few days ago and the large main image on the website now reads: “PlayStation 5 is coming”. In addition, the site still mentions a Holiday 2020 release, and now also makes mention of Cerny’s deep-dive from last week while boasting the ultra-high-speed SSD inside the PS5 alongside its integrated custom I/O system, custom ray-traced AMD GPU, and dedicated Tempest 3D Audio tech.

As covered last week, games industry research firm DFC Intelligence recently reported that a delay for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X is likely due to supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus. “Coronavirus is likely to have a major short-term impact on the delivery of both systems”, the research firm wrote. “There is a strong likelihood one or both systems will not make a 2020 launch. If the systems do launch, supply will likely be constrained and initial pricing could be higher than expected.”

On the other hand, with production in China ramping back up again, game industry analyst Daniel Ahmad said that there are currently no signs that the next-gen consoles are being delayed. Whether the PS5 will make its Holiday 2020 launch remains to be seen at this point, but with Sony reiterating the launch period, we can only assume for now that Sony’s console will indeed launch by the end of the year.

As with the Xbox Series X, Sony has yet to reveal the pricing of the PS5. We’ve included the confirmed specifications’ of Sony’s next-gen console down below:

CPU x86-64-AMD Ryzen™ “Zen 2”

8 Cores / 16 Threads

Variable frequency, up to 3.5 GHz GPU AMD Radeon™ RDNA 2-based graphics engine

Ray Tracing Acceleration

Variable frequency, up to 2.23 GHz (10.3 TFLOPS) System Memory GDDR6 16GB

448GB/s Bandwidth SSD 825GB

5.5GB/s Read Bandwidth (Raw) PS5 Game Disc Ultra HD Blu-ray™, up to 100GB/disc Video Out Support of 4K 120Hz TVs, 8K TVs, VRR (specified by HDMI ver.2.1) Audio “Tempest” 3D AudioTech