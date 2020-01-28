Sony Files PS5 Trademark Application in Europe Hinting at Imminent Console Reveal

Sony has officially filed an application for the PS5 trademark in Europe, suggesting that Sony will soon unveil its next-gen console.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan officially revealed the PS5 logo during CES earlier this month, and as spotted by LetsGoDigital, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has now also filed a trademark for the console. Yesterday, January 27, Sony filed a trademark application for the PS5 at the Swiss Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (IGE IPI).

PlayStation 5 Mystery Bluepoint Games Title Aims to Define Next-Gen Visual Benchmark

The application was filed under sections 9, 28 and 41, which includes interactive computer software, game discs, game consoles and interactive entertainment.

9

Interaktive Computersoftware; interaktive Unterhaltungssoftware; interaktive Multimedia-Spielsoftware; interaktive Computersoftware für den Informationsaustausch; 28

Geräte für Spiele, Videospielgeräte, Apparate für Computerspiele; tragbare Konsolen für Videospiele; interaktive Spielstühle für Videospiele. 41

Interaktive Unterhaltung; Unterhaltungsdienstleistungen; interaktive Unterhaltungsdienstleistungen; Online-Unterhaltungsdienstleistungen; online interaktive Unterhaltung; Videogame-Unterhaltungsdienstleistungen; Unterhaltungsdienstleistungen, nämlich Bereitstellung von nicht herunterladbaren Online-Videospielen, Durchführung von Online-Videospielen, Durchführung von Online-Spielen.

For months, gamers have been speculating about the PS5 reveal date, and from the looks of it, Sony is now indeed gearing up to reveal its next-gen console. Recent rumors suggest that Sony will unveil the console during a special event next month, but Sony has neither confirmed nor debunked these rumors.

Interestingly, back in October of last year, we reported that Sony already filed trademark applications for several PlayStation names in Japan, including the PS6, PS7, PS8, PS9 and PS10. Of course, Sony already secured the PS5 trademark back in 2006, but this new application in Switzerland might hint at an imminent reveal.