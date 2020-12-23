The PlayStation brand is about to expand beyond the realm of gaming in a big way. We already know an Uncharted movie and The Last of Us HBO television series are in the works, but, apparently, that’s just the beginning. In a recent interview with CNBC, Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra revealed the company is planning a whopping three movies and seven TV shows based on PlayStation IP…

We have a program within the company called One Sony. We've seen lots of things happening in that regard -- for instance, the Uncharted movie, which we shot completely during the pandemic and will be released next year based on a Sony Playstation IP. We have 3 films in the works with Sony PlayStation IP, and we have seven television projects in the works with Sony Playstation IP. You'll be seeing a lot more integration of Sony companies together in the future.

For those who haven’t been keeping up, the Uncharted movie features Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake (check out a shot of him in costume here) and is slated to hit theaters in July of 2021. The Last of Us HBO series is being co-written and executive produced by series creator Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. The series has not entered full production yet.

So, what are the other two movies and six TV shows Sony has in the works? We really have no idea, but hey, that won’t stop me from speculating! On the movie front, God of War seems like an obvious choice and the InFamous franchise would fit in well with the superhero movie trend. I also wonder if they might try to make Gran Turismo into a Fast-and-Furious-style franchise. As for TV, Ratchet & Clank and Sackboy shows would make sense for kids, and Days Gone could be the next Walking Dead if handled right.

What do you think? What type of PlayStation-based movies and TV shows would you like to see?