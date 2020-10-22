Uncharted Movie Shares a First Look at Tom Holland Nailing it as Nathan Drake

The Uncharted movie has had a long and rather sordid history, but the movie’s cast and crew were finally solidified earlier this year. That said, questions remained, with many zeroing in on the movie’s star as a bone of contention – would Tom Holland be able to pull off a convincing Nathan Drake? Even a young version? Well, it seems the answer is yes!

Today Holland shared a first picture of him in-costume, and while I’m sure opinions will vary, I’d definitely say he looks the part of a 20-something Nathan Drake. Sure, he still looks younger than video game Nathan Drake, but that character was already in his 40s. My fear was Holland’s Drake would look like a skinny high-schooler, and that’s clearly not the case.

The PlayStation 5 Cooling Performance Is No Different Between Vertical And Horizontal Installation

View this post on Instagram It’s nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:46am PDT

The Uncharted movie stars Holland, Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe Frazer, and Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle in unspecified roles. The movie will be directed by Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Venom), and written by the team of Art Marcum and Matt Halloway (Iron Man, Punisher: War Zone). Not a bad lineup of talent.

In other Uncharted movie news, original Nathan Drake voice actor Nolan North revealed he got to tour the set and meet up with the next generation of Drake…

Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!

Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/sfiFYUJVyH — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

The Uncharted movie is currently slated for a July 2021 release, although, of course, that could change given the current state of the world. What do you think? Are you looking forward to the Uncharted movie? Or will it succumb to the video game movie curse like all the others?