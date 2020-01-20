PlayStation VR is easily the most successful premium virtual reality headset on the market, having sold 5 million units at last count (top competitor Oculus Rift has sold around 1.5 million units), but Sony’s tech is getting a bit long in the tooth. Granted, PSVR never offered the most cutting-edge features – a reasonable MSRP and easy compatibility with the most popular console on the market was always the selling point – but Sony is going to have to upgrade their VR tech eventually if they want to stay competitive.

There’s been speculation for some time now that an upgrade PSVR model will launch alongside the PlayStation 5, and now we may have confirmation, courtesy of prominent VR publisher Immersive VR Education Ltd (best known for Apollo 11 VR and Titanic VR). The publisher recently released a fiscal update for the end of 2019, which included this mention of a new PSVR headset…

2020 will see Sony release the PlayStation 5 and a new version of the PlayStation VR headset (PSVR), which will further expand the high-end VR user base -- the Group intends to support this device with its current suite of showcase software.

As mentioned, this isn’t the first murmur we’ve heard of a new PlayStation VR headset. Back in March 2019, PlayStation exec Dominic Mallinson hinted there might be multiple PSVR 2 models in the works, which could include new features like wireless connectivity and gaze tracking. So, when might we hear more from Sony on the subject? Well, there’s heavy speculation the official PlayStation 5 reveal will happen sometime in February – it seems likely the event will also include some PSVR news.

Are there any PlayStation VR owners out there? What new features and improvements do you think the headset needs? And if you haven’t yet bought into PSVR yet – what could Sony do to change your mind?