Sony is Aiming to Ship 30 Million PlayStation 5 Consoles in FY23 According to Sources

The PlayStation 5 is a mythical console that nobody can seem to get, even with its increased price point. However, it seems like Sony wants to address this by selling more console units during the next fiscal year. This information was provided by sources that talked with Insider Gaming after briefly mentioning it in an exclusive report about the PlayStation 5 detachable disc drive version.

So, let's break through this information with some insight regarding this new PlayStation 5 version. According to Insider Gaming's sources, production of the new detachable disc drive console is expected to start in April 2023, with the console hitting the market in September of that year. It was also said that Sony aims to sell 18 million consoles in FY22 and 30.5 million in FY23.

What's gonna happen to the "old" version of the PS5? Well, the console will completely cease production by 2023's holiday season. It’s believed that the new detachable disc drive PlayStation 5 is a means to reduce production costs. Moving forward, the company will only need to manufacture one console but have the two price points of the digital and disc versions.

According to the sources, this could mean that the detachable disc drive will cost $100. This is currently the price difference between the digital and standard PlayStation 5. So, you might see a lot of digital versions of the PlayStation 5 with a disc drive attachment promotion or something like that.

One thing's for sure, Sony is definitely looking forward to ramping up production of their hardware. Sony shipped an impressive 7.5 million kilograms of hardware to the US, compared with 1.5 million kilograms in the same month last year. While this wasn't all PlayStation 5 consoles, these figures show the ramp-up in production following the COVID-19 supply issues.

Do you think this will be the future of the PlayStation 5? Let us know in the comments.