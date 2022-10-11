Menu
Company

Sony is Aiming to Ship 30 Million PlayStation 5 Consoles in FY23 According to Sources

Ule Lopez
Oct 11, 2022, 09:47 AM EDT
Sony PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is a mythical console that nobody can seem to get, even with its increased price point. However, it seems like Sony wants to address this by selling more console units during the next fiscal year. This information was provided by sources that talked with Insider Gaming after briefly mentioning it in an exclusive report about the PlayStation 5 detachable disc drive version.

So, let's break through this information with some insight regarding this new PlayStation 5 version. According to Insider Gaming's sources, production of the new detachable disc drive console is expected to start in April 2023, with the console hitting the market in September of that year. It was also said that Sony aims to sell 18 million consoles in FY22 and 30.5 million in FY23.

Related StoryNathan Birch
God of War Ragnarok Goes Gold, November Release in No Danger of Slipping

What's gonna happen to the "old" version of the PS5? Well, the console will completely cease production by 2023's holiday season. It’s believed that the new detachable disc drive PlayStation 5 is a means to reduce production costs. Moving forward, the company will only need to manufacture one console but have the two price points of the digital and disc versions.

According to the sources, this could mean that the detachable disc drive will cost $100. This is currently the price difference between the digital and standard PlayStation 5. So, you might see a lot of digital versions of the PlayStation 5 with a disc drive attachment promotion or something like that.

One thing's for sure, Sony is definitely looking forward to ramping up production of their hardware. Sony shipped an impressive 7.5 million kilograms of hardware to the US, compared with 1.5 million kilograms in the same month last year. While this wasn't all PlayStation 5 consoles, these figures show the ramp-up in production following the COVID-19 supply issues.

Do you think this will be the future of the PlayStation 5? Let us know in the comments.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order