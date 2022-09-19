Menu
PlayStation 5 Major Hardware Revamp with Detachable Disc Drive Reportedly Planned for 2023

Nathan Birch
Sep 19, 2022, 02:21 PM EDT
Since launching the PlayStation 5 back in 2020, Sony has quietly made multiple revisions to the hardware, reducing its weight and power consumption, amongst other changes (the most recent revamp of the hardware has just started rolling out). That said, unless you actually open up the machines, most regular consumers wouldn’t notice the difference between the various PS5 revisions.

Well, according to insider Tom Henderson, who’s delivered the goods on Sony hardware in the past, a more significant revamp of the PlayStation 5 is in the works for 2023. This new PS5 is apparently codenamed the “D chassis” internally (following the A, B, and C chassis models). Per Henderson, the big difference is this model will offer a detachable Blu-ray disc drive, potentially simplifying the current situation in which Sony offers two PS5 SKUs – one with a disc drive and one without. Word is, this new version of the PS5 will replace previous models.

It's said the detachable disc drive will plug into a USB-C port on the back of the console and won’t “ruin the aesthetics” of the machine. The disc drive will likely be included in some bundles, but will also be sold separately, so players can decide if they want it to be part of their setup or not. Beyond that, it’s unknown what other changes might be in store for the new PS5, but Henderson hints it may be slimmer and lighter than earlier models.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now, but this all sounds fairly plausible. The launch PS5 had its share of design issues, and the two-SKU approach has proven less than ideal, so it would make sense for Sony to want to release something more refined as soon as possible. Ideally, a new version of the hardware would also be easier to manufacture, helping Sony deal with their persistent PS5 supply issues.

Per Henderson, the new PlayStation5 model is set to launch around September 2023. What do you think? Does this new PS5 sound promising? What would you want out of a revision of the hardware?

