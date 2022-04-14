Sony Includes Kojima’s Death Stranding on New Updated PlayStation Studios Banner; Possibly Hints at Kojima Productions Acquisition

Sony has seemingly updated its official PlayStation Studios banner to include Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding.

The updated banner was spotted yesterday by eagle-eyed Resetera user ‘Toumari’. As said, the updated image for Sony’s first-party studios now includes Samuel "Sam" Porter Bridges from Death Stranding on the left instead of Ash from PixelOpus’ Concrete Genie. Please note that the total banner might not be visible to everyone due to the resolution of your display (zoom out in your browser to view the entire banner). In addition, the new banner features an updated image from MLB: The Show, an updated design for Aloy, and an updated Gran Turismo design. Also, the banner now displays Demon’s Souls as well.

Down below we’ve included the ‘old’ and updated banner for Sony’s official PlayStation Studios webpage, as posted by ‘Toumari’.

As expected, people are already suggesting that this change is related to a possible, yet-to-be-announced, acquisition of Death Stranding developer Kojima Productions by Sony. Of course, this acquisition hasn’t been officially confirmed in any way just yet, but over the past few years, there have been quite some rumors about Sony buying Kojima’s studio. Earlier this month, PlayStation president and CEO Jim Ryan confirmed that more acquisitions are indeed on the way, which is in line with recent rumblings about a “big” Sony purchase. Unfortunately, Ryan didn’t reveal more details just yet, but Kojima Productions surely would make sense for both Sony and Kojima.

“The critical success and the commercial success of the first-party games that we've been making has given us permission to invest heavily into content creation”, the PlayStation President said. “We're growing our studios organically and we're growing through acquisition. We acquired five studios during the course of 2021. We're in discussions with Bungie. And we have more plans.”

As always with these kinds of rumors, please take the information above with a grain of salt for now. We’ll update you as soon as possible.