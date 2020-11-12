Demon’s Souls Launch Trailer Welcomes Us Back to Boletaria; New Video Shows All Character Customization Options
A new Demon's Souls trailer has been released online, celebrating the release of the remake of the first entry in the series developed by From Software.
The game's launch trailer, which can be found below, provides a quick look at the game's locations, enemies, and more, welcoming us back to Boletaria. Prepare to die, like we never did before.
From PlayStation Studios and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake introduces the horrors of a fog-laden, dark fantasy land to a whole new generation of gamers. Those who’ve faced its trials and tribulations before, can once again challenge the darkness in stunning visual quality and incredible performance.
Demon's Souls is now available on PlayStation 5 in North America and other select regions. The game will release next week, on November 19th, in the rest of the world.
- Discover where the journey began - Experience the original brutal challenge, completely remade from the ground up. All presented in stunning visual quality with enhanced performance, this is the world of Boletaria as you have never seen it before.
- Become the Slayer of Demons - Venture to the northern kingdom of Boletaria – a once prosperous land of knights, now beset with unspeakable creatures and ravenous demons. Meet strange characters, unhinged and twisted by the world around them, and unravel the unsettling story of Demon’s Souls.
- Face the world’s greatest warriors in ferocious PVP combat - With online* invasions adding to the danger of your quest. Or play cooperatively by summoning allies to aid in your fight against the demons.*Active PS Plus subscription required for online multiplayer.
