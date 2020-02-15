Sonnet Announces CFexpress and XQD Pro Card Reader with Thunderbolt 3

In the professional workspace, the use of memory cards has declined; instead, they are slowly being replaced with more compact SD cards, but even now, there are a fair number of high-end cameras that use CFexpress or XQD media. This week Sonnet showed of the industry's first card reader that utilizes a Thunderbolt 3 interface and provides support for CFexpress and XQD.

This CFexpress and XQD Pro Card Reader features amazing features like:

Superior Performance This reader allows you to ingest footage from the supported cards at up to the maximum supported speeds. The dual card slots enable the simultaneous ingest of footage from two cards for greater efficiency.

Rugged, Compact and Stackable design The overall design of this reader is designed to not only by compact but also the design allows this device to be stackable. Which if you have more than one of these devices, it allows you to save space on your desk/workplace. Since this device is built out of aluminum, and the rugged design ensures reliable operation. The overall size of the device also offers threaded mount points that enable secure attachment of tow readers side-by-side on a rack tray in just 1U of rack space for servers.



40 Gbps Thunderbolt 3 Interface This device has two Thunderbolt 3 Ports, One port connects to the computer and the second port supports daisy-chaining of up to five additional SF3 Series pro card readers. These Thunderbolt 3 Ports offer 2,750 MB/s of PCIe bandwidth. This device also provides support for Thunderbolt 2 and Thunderbolt Macs when used with an Apple Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter and a Thunderbolt cable (both sold separately).

Lifetime Tech Support Sonnet was established in Irvine, California, in 1986. Since then, we've pioneered and brought to market many innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. Sonnet has a wealth of knowledge about their current and past products, and if there are any issues or questions regarding one of their products, they say to contact them, and they will be around to help you.



This card reader is currently priced at $199.99, which is now directly available from the company.

