Menu
Company

Sonic Origins Update 1.04 Introduces Fixes for Sonic 2 and Sonic & Knuckles

Francesco De Meo
Aug 5, 2022
Sonic Origins

A new Sonic Origins update is being rolled out on all platforms, introducing some welcome fixes for Sonic 2 and Sonic & Knuckles.

Update 1.04 adds features to the Sonic & Knuckles sound test, fixes mismatches in the Museum for certain tracks included in the Classic Music pack, and addresses an issue in Sonic 2 where Tails was unable to rejoin Sonic after going offscreen.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Soul Hackers 2 New Trailer Delivers Drama, Pre-Order and Special Edition Details Revealed

- Added features to the “Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles” sound test

- Fixed track mismatches in the Museum for certain music tracks included in the Classic Music Pack

- Corrected an issue in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 where Tails goes off-screen and is unable to rejoin

- Additional bug fixes

@TailsChannel provided some additional information on the new Sonic & Knuckles sound test features introduced in the Sonic Origins 1.04 update. You can find the information embedded below.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Sonic Triple Trouble 16-Bit Fanmade Reimagining Is Now Available for Download

Sonic Origins includes some of the best Sonic the Hedgehog games ever released, but the collection is a worthy purchase only for die-hard fans of the series due to a variety of issues, as highlighted by Nathan in his review:

Sonic Origins does well by Sega’s classics, but only to a point. While the action feels true to the 16-bit originals, an abbreviated list of games, lack of features and archival goodies, and frustrating crashes keep this collection a step short of greatness. Hardcore Sonic fans looking to relive some of the hedgehog’s best games in widescreen HD ought to have fun, but others may wish Sega had reached harder for that shiny gold ring.

Sonic Origins is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order