Sonic Origins Update 1.04 Introduces Fixes for Sonic 2 and Sonic & Knuckles

A new Sonic Origins update is being rolled out on all platforms, introducing some welcome fixes for Sonic 2 and Sonic & Knuckles.

Update 1.04 adds features to the Sonic & Knuckles sound test, fixes mismatches in the Museum for certain tracks included in the Classic Music pack, and addresses an issue in Sonic 2 where Tails was unable to rejoin Sonic after going offscreen.

- Added features to the “Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles” sound test

- Fixed track mismatches in the Museum for certain music tracks included in the Classic Music Pack

- Corrected an issue in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 where Tails goes off-screen and is unable to rejoin

- Additional bug fixes

@TailsChannel provided some additional information on the new Sonic & Knuckles sound test features introduced in the Sonic Origins 1.04 update. You can find the information embedded below.

Sonic Origins includes some of the best Sonic the Hedgehog games ever released, but the collection is a worthy purchase only for die-hard fans of the series due to a variety of issues, as highlighted by Nathan in his review:

Sonic Origins does well by Sega’s classics, but only to a point. While the action feels true to the 16-bit originals, an abbreviated list of games, lack of features and archival goodies, and frustrating crashes keep this collection a step short of greatness. Hardcore Sonic fans looking to relive some of the hedgehog’s best games in widescreen HD ought to have fun, but others may wish Sega had reached harder for that shiny gold ring.

Sonic Origins is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch worldwide.