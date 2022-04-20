Sonic Origins Confirmed to Have Denuvo DRM on PC; System Requirements Revealed

Sonic Origins' release date was announced earlier today. The game will release on June 23rd worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch. However, there's some bad news attached to this announcement for PC players that might make them think twice about the purchase, and that is that the game will have Denuvo DRM.

Denuvo, the DRM that has become infamous in the gaming community for the issues it brings to PC games, has been confirmed to be part of Sonic Origins on Steam. It's good to know that SEGA is pseudo-announcing this fact now than how they did so back in the days of Sonic Mania where the infamous DRM appeared after launch.

Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM is nothing new for pre-launch titles. Some of them have essentially removed the DRM a few weeks post-launch to prevent the performance drop from happening in the long term. However, it also is worth noting that the last case of a Sonic game that came with Denuvo ended with the said game (Sonic Mania) having the DRM removed a few years after release.

In addition to this, the system requirements of the PC version were subsequently revealed on the game's Steam Page. Here are the recommendations.

MINIMUM:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400, 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-8350, 4.2 GHz

Memory: 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7790, 2 GB

RECOMMENDED

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570, 3.2 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X, 3.4 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770, 2 GB or AMD Radeon R9 280, 3 GB

Sonic Origins is a Sonic the Hedgehog collection that includes five classic games which can be played across different modes. The game will let players experience various Sonic classics in high definition while completing various missions to collect coins to unlock new content, challenges, and Special Stages through the Museum. The collection will be available on June 23.