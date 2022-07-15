Menu
Sonic Origins’ Developer Is Working on Fixing a Variety of Issues

Francesco De Meo
Jul 15, 2022
Sonic Origins

Sonic Origins is still plagued by a variety of issues, but it seems like fixes will finally be coming in the future, according to the series' social media manager.

Commenting on a tweet from a fan, Sonic's social media manager Katie Chrzanowski confirmed that the team has been listening to feedback and is currently working on fixing a variety of issues. More information will be shared in the future.

Sonic Origins promised to be the definitive Sonic the Hedgehog collection, but the end results are definitely disappointing, as, while the Genesis games still hold up quite well, all the games included in the collection suffer from a variety of issues, as highlighted by Nathan in his review.

Sonic Origins does well by Sega’s classics, but only to a point. While the action feels true to the 16-bit originals, an abbreviated list of games, lack of features and archival goodies, and frustrating crashes keep this collection a step short of greatness. Hardcore Sonic fans looking to relive some of the hedgehog’s best games in widescreen HD ought to have fun, but others may wish Sega had reached harder for that shiny gold ring.

Sonic Origins is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

