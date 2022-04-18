Sonic Origins Has Been Rated in South Korea

Sonic Origins, the collection of classic Sonic the Hedgehog games announced last year, has been rated in South Korea, suggesting that more news on the game will be coming soon.

The new rating, which can be checked out here, doesn't reveal anything new about the game, but the fact that it has been rated, as mentioned above, does suggest that more news on the collection, possibly even a release date, may be coming soon.

Sonic Origins will include the first five entries in the Sonic the Hedgehog series - Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Sonic & Knuckles, and Sonic the Hedgehog CD. While all these games are available in some form on modern hardware, all the games included in the collection will be ported to consoles and PC, something that will allow the developer to add new features, such as a proper 16:9 aspect ratio.

Sonic Origins isn't the only Sonic the Hedgehog game in the works, as Sonic Team and SEGA and currently working on Sonic Frontier. Not a whole lot is known about the game, other than the fact that it was delayed to 2022 for additional polish.

Originally it was planned to be released on this year, the 30th anniversary of Sonic, but we have postponed the release for a year in order to further brush up the quality. Not only for this title, but during the development phase, we have been steadily conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before release, such as introducing game testing based on external evaluations, and I have a feeling that it will become a good game and have high expectations for it.

Sonic Origins launches on PC and consoles on a yet to be confirmed release date.