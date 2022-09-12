Sonic Frontiers New Footage Showcases Fishing Minigame

New Sonic Frontiers footage has been shared online, providing a new look at the upcoming next entry in the series by SEGA.

The new footage, which can be checked out on YouTube, showcases the return of Big the Cat and the fishing minigame that were discovered in the Sonic Origins files back in June. Being an off-screen video, the quality is far from the best, but the video is still a good watch for those who want to learn more about the game and some of its features.

Sonic Frontiers launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on November 8th worldwide. You can learn more about the game by watching a recent overview trailer.

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!