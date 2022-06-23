Sonic Origins Datamine Reveals New Sonic Frontiers Details

Sonic Origins is now available worldwide, and some users started taking a look at the game's files, making some interesting discoveries in the process.

As reported by Arsenic on Twitter, the Sonic Origins files include references to content that will be found in the upcoming Sonic Frontiers, but has yet to be officially unveiled, such as Cyberspace levels, which are rumored to be the "Boost" style stages similar to those seen in Sonic Unleashed, Sonic Colors and Sonic Generations, and the return of Big the Cat and fishing. Apparently, these files are found in Sonic Origins because the collection's menus are built using the same engine, the Hedgehog 2 Engine, that is being used for Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Origins is the latest collection released for the Sonic the Hedgehog series, including the first three main entries in the series, Sonic & Knuckles and Sonic CD, complete with additional features like Classic and Anniversary modes, new Missions, and more.

Relive the classic collected adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in the newly remastered Sonic Origins! From the iconic Green Hill Zone to the treacherous Death Egg Robot, you'll speed down memory lane to thwart the sinister plans of Doctor Robotnik in polished high definition! This latest version includes new areas to explore, additional animations, and a brand new Anniversary mode! Classic Re-defined

Explore the classic Sonic titles in high resolution, with all-new opening and ending animations for each title! New Unlockables

Complete various missions to collect coins to unlock new content, challenges, and Special Stages through the Museum. Classic and Anniversary Mode

Choose to Spin Dash your way through the numerous zones in Classic mode with the game's original resolution and limited lives, or the new Anniversary mode with unlimited lives and revamped fullscreen resolution.

Sonic Origins is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.