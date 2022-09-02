Menu
Company

Sonic Frontiers Overview Trailer Shared by SEGA

Alessio Palumbo
Sep 2, 2022
Sonic Frontiers

With the Sonic Frontiers release date now only two months away, SEGA has decided to share an overview trailer to educate fans on the features of the upcoming open world platform game.

Our own Kai Powell had the chance to try the game at the Summer Game Fest and did not come away impressed.

Related StoryChris Wray
Hyenas Impressions – MP Shooter With a Twist

The various activities in Sonic Frontiers largely feel disjointed from one another so far. Here Sonic has a large open-world map with safety bumpers in place to keep the player moving forward on one track early on (with hills too tall to scale on one side and endless pits of clouds and open skies on the other). The activities and points of interest feel randomly thrown together without something to really bind them together. As Sonic runs through the valley, there could be bumper pads to launch him up onto an aerial platform that he can explore for additional rings or a grind rail that leads to one of Amy’s Memory Pieces before dropping him back off onto the path he was already taking.

If Sonic Frontiers wants to be a unique and memorable experience for grown-up Sonic fans, I do hope that those guiding rails drop away shortly into the experience and Sonic truly has the opportunity to explore those Frontiers with his own two feet.

There's still hope for the final release, though. The game will be available from Tuesday, November 8th globally for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch. If you pre-order Sonic Frontiers, you'll get the Adventurer's Treasure Box, which contains Skill Points, Red Seeds of Power, and Blue Seeds of Defense to give Sonic a boost on his new journey.

There is also a Digital Deluxe Edition ($10 more expensive) with the Explorer's Treasure Box, which contains: Amy's Memory Tokens, Knuckles' Memory Tokens, Tails' Memory Tokens, Portal Gears, Chaos Emerald Vault Keys, Additional Gloves & Shoes for Sonic, and a Digital Art Book with a 25-track Digital Mini Soundtrack.

Products mentioned in this post

Nintendo Switch
USD 300
Sonic Frontiers
USD 60
Xbox Series S
USD 289

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order