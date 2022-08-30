Sonic Frontiers New 4K Footage Showcases Ares Island Area

New Sonic Frontiers gameplay footage has been shared online, showcasing the second open area of the upcoming next entry in the series by SEGA.

The new 4K resolution footage, which has been shared online by IGN Japan, showcases the Ares Island open area, providing a new look at exploration and combat mechanics. The lack of music definitely feels weird, but it is undeniable that the gameplay looks much better than that shown in the reveal footage a few weeks back.

Alongside the big, open areas like Ares Island, Sonic Frontiers will also feature more traditional levels, which will be called Cyberspace stages. At this point, however, level design for some of these stages doesn't seem to be particularly inspired, as highlighted by an early comparison shared online last week.

Sonic Frontiers launches on November 9th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!