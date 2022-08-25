Menu
Sonic Frontiers Early Comparison Highlights Level Design Similarities for Green Hill Zone Cyber Space Stage

Francesco De Meo
Aug 25, 2022
Sonic Frontiers

An early Sonic Frontiers comparison has been shared online, highlighting how the Cyberspace stages may have a similar design to stages from previous entries in the series.

The comparison, which has been put together by @mikesterp1, highlights how the Green Hill Zone Cyberspace stage in the latest entry in the series has a very similar level design as Sonic Unleashed's Windmill Isle day stage. While a similar level design could make sense storywise, as Cyberspace stages are essentially Sonic's memories, this could be a little worrying if all Cyberspace stages will be like this.

This week, we finally learned that Sonic Frontiers will release on PC and consoles worldwide on September 9th. A new trailer has also been shown during Gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live, which provided a new look at the upcoming new entry in the series by SEGA.

Sonic Frontiers launches on November 9th on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

Worlds are colliding in Sonic the Hedgehog’s newest high-speed adventure! In search of the missing Chaos emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Battle hordes of powerful enemies as you explore a breathtaking world of action, adventure, and mystery. Accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high-velocity, open-zone platforming freedom as you race across the five massive Starfall Islands. Jump into adventure, wield the power of the Ancients, and fight to stop these new mysterious foes. Welcome to the evolution of Sonic games!

