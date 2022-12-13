Sonic Frontiers Already Sold Over 2.5 Million Units Globally

Today, SEGA announced via Twitter that Sonic Frontiers sold over 2.5 million units globally since its launch a little over a month ago. It's certainly a powerful debut for the first franchise installment inspired by open world game design.

In Wccftech's review, Francesco rated the game 8 out of 10 after largely enjoying the experience.

So, is Sonic Frontiers the game that breaks the almost constant disappointment fans must go through? It definitely is, in my opinion. While the experience is far from perfect, the game's direction is a solid foundation upon which Sonic Team can build the future of the series. I sincerely hope that this time around, the developer doesn't discard this new direction and actually uses it as the basis for the future of the Sonic the Hedgehog series.

Sonic Frontiers may not be the best Sonic the Hedgehog ever made, but it's definitely in the upper echelon of the franchise. The new open-world formula works surprisingly well even with its issues, and Cyber Space stages and combat are well-designed, engaging and, most of all, fun. With some tweaks, the Sonic Frontiers formula could be the basis for the franchise moving forward, potentially bringing it back to its glory days.

Indeed, a couple of weeks ago, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka said Sonic Frontiers would be the cornerstone of future entries in the platform game series.

In other Sonic news, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Sonic Prime, a CG animated television series due to air in two days on Netflix.