Sonic Frontiers’ Open Zone Approach Will be the “Cornerstone of Future Sonic Games”

Sonic Frontiers is now in players’ hands, and like most things related to the series, the reaction has been mixed. Some fans love the game, some aren’t so hot on it, but it seems like whatever people think, we’ll likely be getting more games in the same vein.

Talking to Sector, Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka says they see Sonic Frontiers in the same category as Sonic Adventure, in the sense it will provide a foundation for future games to come.

“Just like Sonic Adventure, our goal for Sonic Frontiers was to create a game that would be the cornerstone of future Sonic games. It is a brand-new approach for the franchise, but we have been conscious to honor Sonic's roots as well - the game still needs to feel like a Sonic game.

Our goal with Sonic Frontiers was to evolve the linear, stage-clearing 3D action that began with Sonic Adventure in 1998 into a new action-packed adventure game where players have the freedom to explore the environment around them. We know many players love exploring expansive worlds with no predetermined path and that's what we set out to achieve with our new open-zone platforming concept. I am very excited for Sonic to join this revolutionary step in immersive gaming worlds.”

Sonic Frontiers certainly shows more potential as a cornerstone than many of Sonic Team’s other experiments over the years. Wccftech’s Francesco De Meo agreed the game could be good foundation for the future in his full review…

“Sonic Frontiers may not be the best Sonic the Hedgehog ever made, but it's definitely in the upper echelon of the franchise. The new open-world formula works surprisingly well even with its issues, and Cyber Space stages and combat are well-designed, engaging and, most of all, fun. With some tweaks, the Sonic Frontiers formula could be the basis for the franchise moving forward, potentially bringing it back to its glory days.”

Sonic Frontiers is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Switch.