Somerville will Come to PC and Xbox on November 15

Science fiction adventure games have their place within the gaming industry, and today’s topic marks a brand-new title in this genre. From UK-based developer Jumpship comes Somerville, an upcoming game that is set to release in about two and a half weeks, on November 15th, 2022.

The game places players in the wake of an otherworldly invasion that’s left the world in catastrophe. The time has come to explore a rich and atmospheric world, along with the intimate repercussions of large-scale conflict, on your way to making your family whole again. Somerville has a brand-new trailer released today, which you can watch below.

Somerville’s gameplay loop wasn’t shown here, unfortunately, but looking back to previous trailers (like the E3 2021 trailer) reveals its gameplay style. Somerville has players controlling their character in vast third-person environments (similar to Ori and the Blind Forest), and the effects of the catastrophe are in full effect; devastated landscapes, a constantly bleak, gray palette, and vast expanses devoid of life.

Today’s trailer, though, covers the game’s upcoming release date and its platforms. Somerville will be launching on November 15th, 2022, for Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders do not seem to be available as of the time of writing, but Steam users can add the game to their Wishlist right now, and PlayStation users won’t be able to access this title at all.

There are still two weeks between now and the game's release, so new trailers for gameplay may release for Somerville. Either way, we’ll continue to update as more information on Somerville, including gameplay, updates, or future content, is released. Somerville is set to release on November 15th, 2022, on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.