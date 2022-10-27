Menu
Company

Somerville will Come to PC and Xbox on November 15

Ule Lopez
Oct 27, 2022, 01:46 PM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Somerville

Science fiction adventure games have their place within the gaming industry, and today’s topic marks a brand-new title in this genre. From UK-based developer Jumpship comes Somerville, an upcoming game that is set to release in about two and a half weeks, on November 15th, 2022.

The game places players in the wake of an otherworldly invasion that’s left the world in catastrophe. The time has come to explore a rich and atmospheric world, along with the intimate repercussions of large-scale conflict, on your way to making your family whole again. Somerville has a brand-new trailer released today, which you can watch below.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA’s 16-Pin Connector on GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Burns Up, Melts The Cable & The Plug

Somerville’s gameplay loop wasn’t shown here, unfortunately, but looking back to previous trailers (like the E3 2021 trailer) reveals its gameplay style. Somerville has players controlling their character in vast third-person environments (similar to Ori and the Blind Forest), and the effects of the catastrophe are in full effect; devastated landscapes, a constantly bleak, gray palette, and vast expanses devoid of life.

Today’s trailer, though, covers the game’s upcoming release date and its platforms. Somerville will be launching on November 15th, 2022, for Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Pre-orders do not seem to be available as of the time of writing, but Steam users can add the game to their Wishlist right now, and PlayStation users won’t be able to access this title at all.

There are still two weeks between now and the game's release, so new trailers for gameplay may release for Somerville. Either way, we’ll continue to update as more information on Somerville, including gameplay, updates, or future content, is released. Somerville is set to release on November 15th, 2022, on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Game Pass
USD 42

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order