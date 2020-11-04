Snapdragon 875 Specs Leak Highlight 5nm SoC With Fastest Core Running at 2.84GHz; Main Focus Expected to Be Power Efficiency

We did talk about more Snapdragon 875 leaks coming forward before the official unveiling during the Tech Summit, which would be held from December 1 and lucky for our readers, here are some interesting bits for them. According to a tipster on Weibo, Qualcomm’s upcoming chipset gets a specifications breakdown, so you have an idea of how it will perform when it comes to real-world tests.

Tipster Also Mentions That Snapdragon 875 Would Feature a Faster Adreno 660 GPU, Coupled With Other Improvements Across the Board

We’ve already seen how the Snapdragon 875 performs when compared to the Snapdragon 865 Plus. Previously leaked benchmark results show Qualcomm’s upcoming SoC registered a 38 percent performance gain, but on this occasion, we’ll be looking at the specifics. Digital Chat Station, a known leakster when it comes to information revolving around mobile silicon, has provided a CPU cluster breakdown of the Snapdragon 875. Details are given below.

Snapdragon 875 Achieves a Whopping 38 Percent Performance Gain Over Snapdragon 865 Plus, According to Fresh Results

One Cortex-X1 core running at 2.84GHz

Three Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.42GHz

Four Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.80GHz

That seems to be the configuration we’d expect from the Snapdragon 875, although we’d be lying if we said that the Cortex-X1’s clock speed was presumed to be higher. After all, leaked performance scores of the Exynos 2100 revealed that the fastest core was running at 3.00GHz. Then again, a better performing core translates into extra heat generation and by extension, less efficiency, which doesn’t appear to be the main focus of the Snapdragon 875.

Digital Chat Station mentions that while the Snapdragon 875 will be ‘leading the way’ in performance, Qualcomm could be targeting power efficiency instead. However, it might also be up to Qualcomm’s partners to tweak the chipset according to their liking. If phone manufacturers feel that the Snapdragon 875’s clock speeds need to be higher, then Qualcomm’s partners can offset the negative attributes of a higher clocked core such as increased battery consumption and higher temperatures by adding an improved cooling solution and a bigger cell in their flagship smartphones.

Of course, each phone maker will have their preference, meaning that the Snapdragon 875 may perform differently. The tipster also hasn’t mentioned if the Snapdragon X60 5G modem will be integrated to the chipset, contributing to efficiency as a result, or if it will be sold separately. Looks like we’ll find out these details in the future, so stay tuned for more updates and let us know down in the comments on what you think of these specifications.

