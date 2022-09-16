Menu
Company

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Might Launch in Two Models With Varying CPU Clock Speeds

Omar Sohail
Sep 16, 2022, 01:11 AM EDT
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Might Be in Two Models With Varying CPU Clock Speeds

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will likely be announced during Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Summit, and according to one tipster, the company may be preparing two variants, each for a different class of Android smartphones.

Top-Tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Variant Could Operate at up to 3.50GHz

The machine translation on Digital Chat Station’s Weibo account reveals that one Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 model could be announced with a CPU frequency in the 3.40-3.50GHz range. The tipster also states that the GPU speed could be increased accordingly. Looking at the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is made on TSMC’s 4nm process, the same technology used to mass produce the A16 Bionic, Qualcomm’s current flagship mobile SoC received a multitude of improvements.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 to Feature Custom SQ3 SoC Based on Qualcomm’s Latest Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

These improvements were seen in real-world tests, where the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 actually beat the A15 Bionic, showing what wonders can happen when you shift from Samsung’s to TSMC’s manufacturing process. Similarly, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 moving to TSMC’s power efficient 4nm node means that Qualcomm can play around with higher CPU and GPU clock speeds and not be worried about the chipset overheating all the time.

We believe that the higher-end version will be reserved for manufacturers that want the absolute best for their Android flagships. While the following is pure speculation, Samsung could use the top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for its Galaxy S23 Ultra, while using the less powerful variant will be incorporated in the cheaper models. Similarly, we could see Qualcomm’s faster SoC perform well in gaming smartphones from the likes of ASUS since these devices normally have better cooling solutions.

In short, there is plenty of opportunity for Qualcomm to bank on having two variants. Of course, we will not know what actually happens at the upcoming Snapdragon Summit, so we advise our readers to treat all this information with a pinch of salt for now. If you want to learn more about the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, be sure to go through our detailed rumor roundup and be informed about the most up-to-date information on Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset.

News Source: Digital Chat Station

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order