Galaxy S23 Ultra Global Version Spotted Running Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, New SoC’s Performance at A15 Bionic Levels, but Slower Than A16 Bionic

With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 officially announced, it was only a matter of time before one of the three Galaxy S23 models would be leaked somewhere featuring the flagship SoC. It turns out it was Samsung’s top-tier Galaxy S23 Ultra in its global version spotted on Geekbench 5, along with its single-core and multi-core benchmark runs, which are dangerously close to matching the A15 Bionic’s performance. Unfortunately, Apple’s latest A16 Bionic continues to maintain the lead.

With a Multi-Core Score That Nearly Touches the 4600 Mark, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Remains an Entire Generation Behind the A16 Bionic

The Galaxy S23 Ultra model in question features the model number SM-S918B, indicating that it will be sold in various regions. The flagship also appears to be running Android 13, with @OreXda also sharing the single-core and multi-core performance numbers belonging to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that will eventually be found running inside the smartphone. Unfortunately, while the SoC nearly matches the A15 Bionic in both benchmark categories, it continues to lag behind the A16 Bionic.

If you look at the Geekbench 5 scores below, you will notice that the highest single-core and multi-core performance of the A16 Bionic was registered with 1874 and 5371 points, respectively. As of right now, the A16 Bionic happens to be the only smartphone chipset in existence to have broken the 5000 multi-core performance barrier, and while Android chips will eventually get there, it appears that they will continue to remain a generation behind.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Global Version is shown up with SD8 Gen 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/RRNky4lAky — Connor / 코너 / コナー (@OreXda) November 16, 2022

We still hope that the scores you are looking at now are not the ones tested with a commercial unit but a factory sample instead. As you know, the Galaxy S23 series is rumored to launch in the first week of February next year, so there is plenty of time for Samsung and Qualcomm to make necessary adjustments and optimizations to allow for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to obtain a higher score.

It is also possible that Qualcomm has an exclusive partnership with Samsung where it provides the Korean manufacturer with a higher-binned version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, one that operates at higher clock speeds while sporting a different model number ‘SM8550-AC.’ The version that Qualcomm announced during its official announcement was SM8550-AB, so there are several unanswered questions for the time being, and hopefully, we can reply to every one of them.

As for the current scores, did the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 make a first positive impression on you?

News Source: @OreXda