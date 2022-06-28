ARM Cortex-X3 Goes Official With up to 22% Peak Performance Improvement Over Cortex-X2, New Cortex-A715 Also Announced

ARM has announced two new Armv9 CPUs, and the company is calling them the Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715. We will likely see these CPU designs getting adopted in the likes of the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Exynos 2300. Here are more details on both CPUs.

ARM Claims Its Cortex-X3 Can Deliver a 34 Percent Performance Boost Over the Latest ‘Mainstream’ Laptop

Both Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715 are 64-bit-only designs, with ARM claiming that its latest flagship core can deliver a 22 percent peak performance boost over the Cortex-X2. The company also states that we should expect a 34 percent performance increase compared to the latest ‘mainstream’ laptop running an Intel Core-i7 1260p at 28 watts. Additionally, the Cortex-X3 delivers an 11 percent IPC boost over its predecessor.

Immortalis is the First ARM GPU with Raytracing

It is impressive to hear about these performance gains, but since the Cortex-X3 will be found in smartphones and tablets, it is also essential to talk about power efficiency, which ARM did not mention, for some odd reason. The graph below shows that ARM’s latest design consumes less power than the Cortex-X2, but again, no figures were shared. We will share those figures once we come across them, but for now, let us provide details on the remaining ARM designs.

The second CPU design is the Cortex-A715, which is ARM’s first 64-bit-only middle core and can deliver a 5 percent performance boost over the Cortex-A710 when consuming the same power. ARM is also claiming a 20 percent efficiency gain on the Cortex-A715 compared to the Cortex-A710, which will be beneficial for battery life. Next, we have a refreshed Cortex-A510 core, and since there is no naming difference between it and last year’s Cortex-A510, there will also be fewer differences between the two designs.

The latest one delivers a measly 5 percent efficiency gain. Luckily, last year’s Cortex-A510 is not 64-bit capable, so there is that perk. The first evidence of Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715 in action comes in the form of a rumor surrounding the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, claiming that initial results reveal improved power efficiency results over the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

If that is the case, we should be excited to see ARM’s CPU designs in action next year, though the company not sharing energy efficiency numbers does mean we will be more curious than ever to see how these cores perform, so stay tuned.