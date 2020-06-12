Snapchat Implementing Major Design With New Action Bar, Happening Now Banner, More

Snapchat is a photo and video sharing platform that came a long way when it comes to making the app usage experience better. Initially, Snapchat was hard to navigate but with consistent UI changes in design, Snapchat can be used like any other app. Now, the company is making things even simpler and it has been announced today. Let's dive in to see some more details on the subject.

Snapchat Bringing a Major Redesign Along With New Additions Like Action Bar, Happening Now Banner, Snap Map and More

Snapchat revealed its newly redesigned app during the Snap Partner Summit. For the first time, the app now features a bottom bar just like any other social media app. The company is calling it the Action Bar due to the fact that the options on it change depending on what the user is doing. The Action Bar allows users to visit Snap Maps and Snap Originals easily.

When you first launch the app, you are still welcomed to the Snap section. Apart from the Chat and Stories section that you're already familiar with, Snap Map is situated on the far left of the Action Bar. You have the option available to customize your Bitmoji, search nearby events, and more. On the extreme right, you will find the Discover section that unveils Trending content, your subscriptions, and Snap originals.

Snapchat is putting the Snap Map into competition with the Google Map. It will show you your friend's location in real-time. Moreover, it can guide you better on the popular places around you based on the Stories we share. You can see images and videos of a place when we tap the places along with its location, ratings and more. You also have the option available to order your food from the restaurant via third-party services.

The Discover section of Snapchat is also getting a major design shift in the latest version. The company deems to turn it into an aggregator. At the top of the section you will be able to see trending events across locals, entertainment, politics, sports, world, and more under the banner of Happening Now.

The company will compile stories from its partners like Bloomberg, Buzzfeed, ESPN, Now This, Reuters, the Washington Post, and more. Aggregated news can be seen that is compiled and organized when you tap the banner. The update will also allow you to share Public Stories and match it with an event or a location.

Snapchat also integrates the ability to identify dogs and plants with Dog Scanner and PlantSnap. While these are pretty fun features, more categories will be added in the future. The announcement was made Thursday for developers and users.

That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more details on the update as soon it is released so be sure to stick around. What are your thoughts on the new design? Let us know in the comments.