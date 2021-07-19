The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops UK Sales Charts; Possibly Sold Better Than Original Wii Version
The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has topped the weekly sales charts in the UK.
Nintendo’s remaster managed to outsell various multiplatform titles, including the newly-released F1 2021 and FIFA 21. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, although physical sales of the remaster were lower than sales of the original back in 2011, the game might have actually sold better than the original Wii title when also including digital sales.
Skyward Sword HD is the fourth installment in the series to take the first spot in the UK – only 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, 2003’s Wind Waker, and 2019’s Link’s Awakening for the Switch managed to do the same.
Skyward Sword HD was officially announced by Nintendo back in February of this year. The high-definition remaster packs enhanced visuals, 60FPS, various quality-of-life improvements, and additional control schemes. Be sure to read our review in case you’re still contemplating whether you should get this Zelda remaster. Down below you’ll find a short part of Nathan Birch’s article:
Ultimately, Skyward Sword HD’s biggest new feature is the addition of standard button-based controls (the original featured compulsory waggle), but it’s not the clear-cut win you may be hoping for. When playing with standard controls, your sword is now swung in different directions with flicks of the right analog stick, which works quite well, but means there’s once again no second stick to control the game’s camera. You can hold down the left shoulder button and move the camera freely with the right stick, or even adjust the camera using motion controls, but both options feel a bit too fussy to be useful. Most of the time you’re stuck just tapping the ZR button to center the camera behind you. Yes, that was your only option in the original Skyward Sword, but frankly, it sucked then too.
