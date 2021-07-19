The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops UK Sales Charts; Possibly Sold Better Than Original Wii Version

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has topped the weekly sales charts in the UK.

Nintendo’s remaster managed to outsell various multiplatform titles, including the newly-released F1 2021 and FIFA 21. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, although physical sales of the remaster were lower than sales of the original back in 2011, the game might have actually sold better than the original Wii title when also including digital sales.

Skyward Sword HD is the fourth installment in the series to take the first spot in the UK – only 1998’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, 2003’s Wind Waker, and 2019’s Link’s Awakening for the Switch managed to do the same.

Skyward Sword HD was officially announced by Nintendo back in February of this year. The high-definition remaster packs enhanced visuals, 60FPS, various quality-of-life improvements, and additional control schemes. Be sure to read our review in case you’re still contemplating whether you should get this Zelda remaster. Down below you’ll find a short part of Nathan Birch’s article: