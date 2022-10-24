Menu
Company

Fallout 4 Launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S in 2023; Next-Gen Update Also Coming to PC

Francesco De Meo
Oct 24, 2022, 10:59 AM EDT
Copy Shortlink
Fallout 4

Fallout 4 will release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S in the future, alongside a next-gen PC update.

Today, Bethesda announced that the fourth entry in their popular post-apocalyptic role-playing game series will launch on current-generation consoles sometime in 2023. All owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game will be able to download the new version as a free upgrade. The new versions of the game will include performance and quality modes, the latter featuring 4K resolution support, bug fixes, and bonus Creation Club content. A next-gen PC upgrade is also launching on PC in 2023, but it is not yet clear which improvements it will include.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Looks Amazing Running on RTX 4090 With Raytracing GI ReShade and Other Visual Enhancements

Fallout 4 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime next year.

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Fallout 3 and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, welcome you to the world of Fallout 4 – their most ambitious game ever, and the next generation of open-world gaming.

As the sole survivor of Vault 111, you enter a world destroyed by nuclear war. Every second is a fight for survival, and every choice is yours. Only you can rebuild and determine the fate of the Wasteland. Welcome home.

Key Features:

  • Freedom and Liberty!
    Do whatever you want in a massive open world with hundreds of locations, characters, and quests. Join multiple factions vying for power or go it alone, the choices are all yours.
  • You’re S.P.E.C.I.A.L!
    Be whoever you want with the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. character system. From a Power Armored soldier to the charismatic smooth talker, you can choose from hundreds of Perks and develop your own playstyle.
  • Super Deluxe Pixels!
    An all-new next generation graphics and lighting engine brings to life the world of Fallout like never before. From the blasted forests of the Commonwealth to the ruins of Boston, every location is packed with dynamic detail.
  • Violence and V.A.T.S.!
    Intense first or third person combat can also be slowed down with the new dynamic Vault-Tec Assisted Targeting System (V.A.T.S) that lets you choose your attacks and enjoy cinematic carnage.
  • Collect and Build!
    Collect, upgrade, and build thousands of items in the most advanced crafting system ever. Weapons, armor, chemicals, and food are just the beginning - you can even build and manage entire settlements.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series S
USD 300
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:59
DOOM Eternal: Super Gore Nest "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
03:19
DOOM Eternal: Arc Complex "Ultra Nightmare" 4K Gameplay | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090
02:29
Spiderman Remastered 4K PC with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
04:27
3DMark DLSS Feature Test with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
Filter videos by
Order