Skyrim DLSS And FSR 2 Mod Available Now For Download; Also Supports XeSS Upscaling

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim DLSS and FSR2 (as well as XeSS) mod is available now for download.

In October of this year, we reported that modder 'PureDark' was working on an upscaler mod for various titles, including Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Resident Evil Village. As explained by the modder, this exciting new project aims to introduce support for DLSS, FSR2, and XeSS in said games. The mod received its first impressive footage last month, and 'PureDark' promised it would be released publicly soon. Fast forward one month and this exciting new mod is now available for download for the Special and Anniversary Editions of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

We already mentioned it last month, but the results of using DLSS and FSR2 in Skyrim is pretty spectacular. We've included the notes that the modder released for this mod down below:

DLSS/FSR2/XeSS don't work with ENB , but you can still use DLAA with ENB since there's no upscaling.

, but you can still use DLAA with ENB since there's no upscaling. A workaround version with ENB compatiblity is in development, and Boris also said he would do compatibility from his side, when he does this version will be compatible with ENB.

NOTE That they are two different things, ENB got issue with DRS, that's why it doesn't work with this mod, I made a workaround on my own using a completely different method that's hacky but works. When Boris decides to made compatibility for DRS, this mod will just work without needing any change.

Non-RTX cards can't use DLSS/DLAA, but you can use FSR2 and XeSS.

But since both FSR2 and XeSS has no official DX11 implementation released, I was forced to make a DX11/DX12 hybrid solution, so your card must at least support DX12 to use FSR2 and XeSS

It supports VR, but there's little gains with this mod due to the wasted performance for processing the whole VR texture when lots of the pixels are emtpy or unseen.

Currently a VR version is being developed that has fixed foveated DLSS and other optimization specifically for VR.

Performance gain depends on how much you are GPU limited, if you don't see any gains it's very normal, you are most likely CPU limited.

Even if you can't get more FPS in a CPU limited case, you are however getting the superior AA from the DLSS pipeline, it's much better than TAA, or you can just use DLAA (with performance cost).

Those interested in trying out this new mod can download it via Nexusmods here. As always, follow the provided installation instructions before downloading and using this modification.