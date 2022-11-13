First Skyrim DLSS/FSR/XeSS Mod Footage Shows Extremely High Potential; Will Soon Release Publically

The first footage of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (recently turned 11th) running with DLSS, FSR, and XeSS has been released, and it’s looking mighty impressive.

Some weeks ago, we reported that a modder is working on an official DLSS mod for Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Resident Evil Village. Fast forward two weeks, and we now have the very first footage of this unofficial DLSS/FSR/XeSS implementation with The Elder Scrolls V.

Not only does this mod vastly improve performance, but also the game’s visual quality on PC. In the video, we can see Skyrim running in 360p resolution being upscaled up to 4K. It’s impressive, to say the least, and deserves to be watched. Check out the video, courtesy of ‘PureDark’ and ‘Mern’.

As for the release date of this exciting mod, the creator first wants to complete VR combability. Luckily, it appears that it will soon be released to the public.

“Hi I am the author of the mod, I am aware that the most GPU-heavy mod is ENB and I've already talked with Boris about it, he agreed to do the compatibility from his side(which is the only way to make ENB compatible since it's close sourced)”, modder ‘PureDark’ writes.

“But for those who are not lacking GPU power, DLAA provides much better AA than TAA with some extra performance cost, and it works with ENB out of the box [because] there's no upscaling involved.”

He adds, “This is more for GPU limited situation, which I know is hard to get into with 1080P, but it's actually pretty easy to hit GPU bottleneck at 4k with some graphic mods.

But with all that said, the mod is not publicly released yet; I would still need to make it VR compatible before releasing it, and since there are ENB presets that are compatible with the VR version's dynamic resolution, I can at least make it work with ENB in VR.”

We’re very interested in the development of this mod as it shows high potential for other titles as well. We will update you as soon as more information about it is available.