Sky: Children of the Light Is Getting a PlayStation Release Soon

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 16, 2022
Sky: Children of the Light

Santa Monica-based indie developer thatgamecompany (Flow, Flower, Journey) announced today that the open world adventure game Sky: Children of the Light will be ported to PlayStation platforms with cross-play functionality enabled.

Our goal throughout Sky’s development has been to expand the game so that players can gather in Sky no matter what platform they play on. After initially launching on iOS in 2019, the game welcomed Android players in 2020, followed by Switch players in 2021. With the next port to PlayStation, we’re excited to extend the circle of light even further.

There’s a lot to prepare to welcome these new players, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future. Rest assured, though, that PlayStation will have crossplay with other platforms so that Sky children can meet friends joining on mobile or Switch (in fact, beta testers may see certain changes in forthcoming test updates as we get everything ready for PlayStation folks).

Sky: Children of the Light is currently on its fourteenth season, called the Season of Shattering, featuring eruptions threatening the kingdom with Darkness. It's slated to end on September 25th.

Welcome to the enchanting world of Sky: Children of the Light, a beautifully-animated kingdom waiting to be explored by you and your loved ones. In Sky, we arrive as the Children of the Light, spreading hope through the desolate kingdom to return fallen Stars to their constellations.

In the kingdom of Sky, you can...
• Soar and explore 7 dreamlike realms to uncover the mystery.
• Encounter and socialize with like-minded players from around the world.
• Meet new characters and experience heartfelt stories with each new adventure season and event.
• Feel free to express yourself with a delightful selection of character customization.
• Team up with others to adventure into darker realms, save spirits and uncover ancient treasures.
• Gift candles of light to share appreciation and grow friendships.
• Enjoy a unique musical experience and create harmonies together.
• Join an ever-expanding world with new upcoming attractions, including seasonal events and expansion of realms.

