Skull and Bones Supports Ray Tracing, DLSS and FSR on PC

Today, Ubisoft shared the PC features and specifications of the long-awaited upcoming open world sailing game Skull and Bones. Let's begin with the features, which include support for ray tracing, NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), and AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).

MAIN PC FEATURES

UNCAPPED FPS

HDR & SDR + IMAGE CALIBRATION

MULTI-MONITOR AND WIDESCREEN SUPPORT

DLSS AND FSR SUPPORT

ADVANCED INPUT SETTINGS

IN-GAME BENCHMARK

RAY-TRACED GLOBAL ILLUMINATION

Ubisoft also offered detailed system requirements and recommendations for Skull and Bones.

1080p@30 FPS at Low Settings

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel i7-4790

GPU: AMD RX 570 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB)

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65 GB SSD

1080p@60 FPS at High Settings

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel i7-8700K

GPU: AMD RX 5700 XT (8GB) or NVIDIA RTX 2070 (8 GB)

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65GB SSD

1440p@60 FPS at High Settings

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x or Intel i7-9700K

GPU: AMD RX 6800 (16 GB) or NVIDIA RTX 3070 (8 GB)

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65GB SSD

4K@60FPS at Ultra Settings (DLSS/FSR Balanced Preset)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600x or Intel i5-11600K

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB) or NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB)

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 65GB SSD

Last but not least, Ubisoft also relayed their plans regarding anti-cheating on PC.

Player tooling: a balanced matchmaking system to hop into Skull and Bones world. Players will be placed into servers based on their Infamy level and PvP preference. Players can also report or block others for disruptive behaviour in the game.

a balanced matchmaking system to hop into Skull and Bones world. Players will be placed into servers based on their Infamy level and PvP preference. Players can also report or block others for disruptive behaviour in the game. Game servers: powerful physical servers with modular redundancy and cloud servers complement one another during spikes of high activity to limit wait times. Ubisoft dedicated server sites in North and South America, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Oceania.

powerful physical servers with modular redundancy and cloud servers complement one another during spikes of high activity to limit wait times. Ubisoft dedicated server sites in North and South America, Europe, Asia, South Africa, and Oceania. Anti-cheat solutions: BattlEye monitors the game in real-time. It permanently bans players on the first offense if any cheats have been deployed and detected to gain an unfair advantage.

For more on Skull and Bones, check out Nate's newly published report on how exploration works.