Similar to the MacBook Pro, the M2 MacBook Air Also Features a Single NAND Storage Chip, Reveals Teardown

Apple announced the new M2 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models at its WWDC 2022 event. While the MacBook Pro was available a few days after the event, the redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip was released a few days ago. Last month, it was discovered that the new M2 MacBook Pro featured a single NAND storage chip. Due to this, the MacBook Pro features slower SSD performance in terms of benchmarks. Now, it has been recently discovered in a teardown video that the M2 MacBook Air also features a single NAND storage chip. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

M2 MacBook Air Features a Single NAND Storage Chip That Slashes SSD Speeds in Benchmark Testing

The teardown of the new M2 MacBook Air is conducted by the YouTube channel Max Tech, showing how Apple has arranged the internals. While the form factor of the new M2 MacBook Air is similar to the previous version, Apple has ditched the wedged design in favor of a rectangular chassis, similar to the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro models. Check out more details on the M2 MacBook Air teardown.

It can be seen in the M2 MacBook Air teardown that it features a larger 52.6-watt-hour battery but it has the same 18 hours of battery life per single charge. Other than this, the teardown also reveals the logic board of the machine that houses the M2 processor. It is interesting to note that the base model of the M2 MacBook Air with 256GB of storage features a single NAND storage chip. You can check out the video below for more details.

According to the information provided by the teardown, the M2 MacBook Air features 30 percent to 50 percent slower SSD speeds in benchmark testing compared to the high-end models and the M1 MacBook Air model. Since the SSD and RAM are soldered to the logic board, it can not be upgraded at will, and instead, you will have to spend some extra bucks to get the higher-end model. Apple has shared its side of the story on the MacBook Air's performance, so be sure to check that out as well. You can check out more details on the M2 MacBook Air in our announcement post.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the single NAND storage chip inside the M2 MacBook Air's base model? Are you looking to get the higher-end variant? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.